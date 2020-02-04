Here is Smriti Irani's favourite track from Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal

Union Minister Smriti Irani is an ardent social media user. She aces the social media game like no one else. Right from hilarious memes, food and pictures of her children, she shares it all.

Recently, she posted an Instagram story where she was listening to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's song from Love Aaj Kal titled 'Haan Main Galat'.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. It is quite a peppy number to kickstart your morning.

View this post on Instagram Dearest @zohrirani_24 I lob you too ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ#memories #mybaby A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onFeb 1, 2020 at 8:46pm PST

Recently, Smriti had also shared a throwback image with her son Zohr.

