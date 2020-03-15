'Here's to another year full of blockbusters': Madhuri Dixit wishes birthday girl Alia Bhatt

As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt ringed in her 27th birthday on Sunday, she received an adorable wish from the evergreen Bollywood beauty queen, Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Dixit took to Twitter and posted a lively picture of herself posing with the birthday girl. The caption of the tweet read: "I hope that your hard work takes you to greater heights every day. May your energy and zest for life get stronger every year. Here's to another year full of blockbusters and achieving new goals. Happy birthday @aliaa08".

Take a look right here:

I hope that your hard work takes you to greater heights every day. May your energy and zest for life get stronger every year. Here's to another year full of blockbusters and achieving new goals. Happy birthday @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/OJVBXaUKzr — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 15, 2020

Alia was last seen in Kalank with an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. The actor has got a number of projects in the pipeline including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra,' and Takht.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever