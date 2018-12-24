Here's what Akasa Singh learnt from her first show as anchor

music

Singer Akasa Singh says as a first-time anchor, she has learnt that she has a lot of patience under stress

Akasa Singh

Singer Akasa Singh says as a first-time anchor, she has learnt that she has a lot of patience under stress. "'Secret Side' has been an absolutely amazing experience. I've learnt a lot and it has opened up a new side of me as well. I always enjoyed interacting with people, but I never thought I would have my own show, which is wonderful," Akasa said in a statement.

"A first show as an anchor, I have learnt that I have a lot of patience under stress, and how to deal with it. Also, there were a few artistes on the show that I had met for the first time so, I learnt that I can get comfortable and close to people really quickly," she added. Her show is aired on MTV Beats, which turned two this month.

"My relationship with MTV has been extremely special. It goes a while back when I did a show called 'Angels of Rock', which was one of the most amazing and inspiring projects of my life," she said.

"I learnt so much and grew up with the show. So when MTV Beats approached me, I was so excited and proud because MTV Beats is pretty much the only pure music channel in India and even the show 'Secret Side with Akasa' focuses completely on the musicians."

"The audience knows the actors and the songs but they don't really know who is the artiste behind the song that they love so much. So, I was really excited to be a part of the MTV Beats family," she added

