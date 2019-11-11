Here's what Akshay Kumar has to say after watching Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala

The 'Balas' of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana - engaged in online crosstalk on Sunday where the former passed on the "crown" to the latter declaring him the winner! The banter started with Akshay, who has essayed the role of Bala in 'Housefull 4', sharing on Twitter that he is heading to watch Ayushmann's latest release 'Bala'.

Ayushmann took no time in calling and hailing the 'Khiladi' star as the "real king." "Akshay paaji thanks for being an inspiration. Hail the real king #Bala thank you!," Ayushmann had tweeted.

And seems like the film left Akshay totally spellbound following which he took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Just finished watching the film and with all due respect I'd want to pass on the crown. You guys have a winner!"

This Bala is heading out to watch the newest #Bala, @ayushmannk! Congratulations hearing great things about the movie ð @bhumipednekar @yamigautam — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2019

'Bala' just handed over his crown to another 'Bala'!

"Aapka dil bahut bada hai paaji. Tabhi aap itne bade Superstar ho. Thank you!" the 'Vicky Donor' star replied to Akshay's tweet. Ayushmann starrer 'Bala' opened in theatres last Friday minted over Rs. 10 crore on its opening day. Based on premature balding, the feature also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

While Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding, Bhumi is playing the role of a dark-skinned girl and Yami is portraying the role of a model and a TikTok star.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

