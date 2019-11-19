Here's what Ashutosh Gowariker has to say to netizens comparing Panipat with Bajirao Mastani

Panipat, the upcoming period drama starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon has been creating a lot of buzz after the trailer was dropped on November 5, 2019. The film, based on the third battle of Panipat features Arjun as Sadashivrao Bhau, Kriti as Parvati Bai, and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film is directed by ace director Ashutosh Gowariker, who has directed period dramas like Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro.

Netizens have been comparing Arjun's character with Ranveer Singh's character in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The latter's role in both period dramas, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had received a lot of appreciation from critics as well as audiences. Panipat's storyline and costumes are also being compared with Bajirao Mastani.

The director in an interview with Mumbai Mirror opened up about the comparisons. He said, "That's understandable because the last film that comes out, stays in our recent memory. So, Jodhaa Akbar was immediately compared to Mughal-E-Azam, Bajirao Mastani to Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat to Bahubali. That's nothing to be worried about."

"Also, we are still in the era of the Peshwas in Panipat, which revolves around Bajirao's next-generation—his son, Nana Saheb Peshwa, his brother Chimaji Appa's son Sadashiv Rao Bhau and his second son with Mastani, Shamsher Bahadur. So, the costumes and their palace, remain the same but the story is very different," he added.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Panipat generated quite a few hilarious memes on social media, with several users pointing out comparisons.

Talking about Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashivrao Bhau, who served as the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Sanjay Dutt plays the founder of the Durrani empire, Ahmad Shah Abdali, and Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai.

Talking about the experience of working on his first period film, Arjun Kapoor told IANS, "I really had fun working on Panipat and now I am feeling sad that shooting of the film is over because I learnt a lot from him in the process."

The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, produced by Sunita Gowariker and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

