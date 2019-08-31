Here's what Avinash Dhyani's starrer Saumya Ganesh all about

bollywood

Avinash Dhyan to be seen in a romantic role after playing 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died

Avinash Dhyani has always maintained that his movies will contain important social messages

After the nationwide acclaim of his film 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died which was based on the story of rifleman Jaswant Singh during the Sino-Indian War, writer, director, and actor Avinash Dhyani has come up with another soul-stirring romantic drama called 'Saumya Ganesh'. The movie is produced by his production house Padma Siddhi Films, along with GSR Productions.

Upon asking about the storyline for his new movie, Avinash said, "Saumya Ganesh' is a stark contrast from my last film, which was a patriotic movie. This one is a sentimental love story between Ganesh and Saumya, who know each other since childhood, and fall in love when they eventually come of age. Of course, with any love story, these two also have their own share of struggles. It so happens, that Ganesh loses his fertility due to diabetes, cases of which in fact are rising dangerously in India. However, his wife Saumya supports him like a rock and they figure out the solution to their problem together. They decide to adopt a child, but they have to face many questions from the society for their unconventional decision. How they overcome their troubles while still being greatly in love with each other forms the rest of the plot. 'Saumya Ganesh' is a very heart-warming story, showing the significance of relationships and the value of close-knit bonds. Majority of the movies today that show relationships, have a very modern approach to them. It is being conceived that such concepts are more preferred by the Indian audiences, but I don't believe that. It is the sweet, caring and endearing kind of romance that strikes a chord in people's hearts, and that's what we've gone for in this movie."

Avinash Dhyani has always maintained that his movies will contain important social messages. Knowing the kind of passion he has for storytelling, 'Saumya Ganesh' is also expected to be nothing less than an intense, emotional journey for the viewers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever