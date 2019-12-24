Here's what Ayushmann Khurrana will be doing on Christmas and New Year

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ayushmann Khurrana had got everything he dreamed of this year. From delivering three back to back hits with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala to winning several awards, the Vicky Donor actor had a dream run in 2019. The National Award was a icing on the cake for him.

Now the actor has decided to whisk his family away to the United States for a well deserved and much needed holiday. Ayushmann, his wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka will be celebrating Christmas and New Year in the US. The Khurrana family was spotted at the airport on Monday. The Article 15 actor had opted for a white t-shirt, black jacket, and pants, while Tahira donned a black tank top, pink jacket, and trousers.



A source close to the family revealed, "Ayushmann and Tahira are on holiday mode along with their kids. It has been a hectic year for Ayushmann and he definitely wanted to unwind. He has hardly found any time this year to be with this family and he wanted to spend quality time with them. Ayushmann, Tahira and their kids will be traveling to the US for Christmas and New Year. Their vacation starts on the 24th of December and they will return to India on the 5th of January."



The informer adds, "Ayushmann is going to be completely cut off from the world and he is looking to soak in some alone time with his wife and kids. He needs to recharge his batteries and wants his family to have the best time. Lots of activities have been planned around their kids so it’s going to be an active holiday for the Khurrana’s! Next year is looking incredible hectic for Ayushmann again with releases (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Gulabo Sitabo) and shoots (at-least 2 new films and shooting for all his 20 brands) and the family wants to spend as much quality time together as possible."



Khurrana was recently honoured with the National Award for the Best Actor for playing the role of a blind piano player in Andhadhun. He was felicitated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, and other senior dignitaries.

On the work front, Khurrana has three films coming up, the first one would be Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, followed by Gulabo Sitabo, and then a reunion with Anubhav Sinha after Article 15.

