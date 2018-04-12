Here's what caused Athiya Shetty's injury

A workout injury caused Athiya Shetty's arm to get encased in a sling



Pic/Yogen Shah

Athiya Shetty was spotted exiting a suburban clinic with her arm in a sling. The actor is said to have injured herself while working out. Three years into Bollywood, Athiya Shetty has finally got the opportunity to team up with her favourite co-star - father Suniel Shetty. The father-daughter duo recently shot for a video that aims to create awareness about saving the girl child and girls' right to education.

Only two films old, Athiya Shetty has maintained that Suniel Shetty's successful career serves as a source of inspiration to her. She says that observing her dad on the set as he approached his craft with utmost sincerity was a learning lesson in itself.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Salman Khan's 2015 production Hero. She went on to star in the highly successful Mubarakan last year, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty will soon foray into filmdom with a Sajid Nadiadwala film.

The 25-year-old is all set to launch her own clothing line for youngsters. Ever since her debut, Athiya Shetty has been in news for her chic sartorial choices.

There were rumours of an alleged rift between Athiya and Kriti Sanon over a role in Dinesh Vijan's next production, Arjun Patiala, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Despite the situation they find themselves in, they have been bonding on social media since the last few days.

