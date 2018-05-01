Here's what Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Salman Khan and Big B have in common

Dangal (2016) director Nitesh Tiwari, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have a connection! Find out what that is



Dangal (2016) director Nitesh Tiwari has conceptualised and directed Salman Khan's campaign for his upcoming game show, 10 Ka Dum. Before leaving for the Kashmir and Ladakh schedule of Race 3, Sallu shot for the promotional video at Film City. Nitesh had also directed Amitabh Bachchan's campaign for Kaun Banega Crorepati.



Salman Khan, who is out on bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, will be back on the small screen as the host of 'Dus Ka Dum' with more energy and wit. The Tiger Zinda Hai star on Monday took to Twitter to give a sneak peek to what's in store, highlighting that the show will be high on day-to-day experiences.

In the 80-second promo for the show, Salman Khan is seen questioning a contestant about the number of Indians who use English as a tool to impress girls. It then leads to a montage of all the men who have done that. Salman then makes a joke on his own expense saying that he also sometimes uses English to impress girls.

Salman signs off saying "Jise zindagi sikhaye, use kaun haraye" (Who can defeat the person who learns from life) -- summing up the ethos of the show this time. Dus Ka Dum first aired in 2008, and saw two successful seasons.

For the third season, the makers have developed an app through which audience can participate in the show. With the team currently developing the app, the auditions will begin to access it only next month. Following the screening process, the show will go on floors in May (after Khan wraps up Race 3) and will air on June 4 this year.

