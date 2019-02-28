Here's what followed after Pankaj Tripathi and Kartik Aaryan's slap scene

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi and Kartik Aaryan developed a great rapport while shooting for Luka Chuppi

Pankaj Tripathi and Kartik Aaryan in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

With just a day away from Luka Chuppi's release, there's immense anticipation to watch this rom-com film. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, the epic comic timing and the hilarious dialogues have become quite a thing for the fans, making them much eager for the movie to release. What is also interesting, is the sturdy ensemble cast of the film; every one of them is much celebrated and loved!

The movie also stars the super talented and much-loved actor Pankaj Tripathi. Here we have got an interesting fun trivia for you about Kartik's first shot with him. According to sources, Kartik had to slap Pankaj Tripathi in the very first shot of the two together and as we have it, Kartik was extremely frenzied about it. The fact that he is a much senior actor and it's their first scene together; it didn't exactly go as hoped with Kartik when he was asked to stamp his hand on Pankaj Tripathi.

However, Kartik finished the shot despite the despair but what followed was the sweetest gesture nobody thought of. After having finished the shot, Kartik personally went up to Pankaj Tripathi in order to apologise for slapping him even if was for the shoot. Isn't that sweet?

Starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan as the lead actors, Luka Chuppi tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea. Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, the film will hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

