Here's what happened when Breathe 2 makers recreated Delhi's market in Mumbai

Commuters affected as makers of Abhishek Bachchan's web show Breathe 2 set up capital's market at Versova

What would you do if you went to bed at your Mumbai pad at night only to wake up in Delhi the next morning? Residents of Versova's Panch Marg found themselves in a similar plight after their street transformed into the capital's Deen Dayal market yesterday, complete with a signboard that defined their new address. Delhi's ubiquitous yellow and green autos zipped around the street that was lined with golgappa, chaat and momo stalls that punctuated a busy sabzi mandi. A poster of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit too found a spot here.



As the eyes of passers-by raced to comprehend this development, Abhishek Bachchan's familiar face caught their attention. the actor, in character to play his part in Amazon Prime's Breathe 2, moved around freely on this newly created set. But even as regular city folk were only happy to catch a glimpse of Bachchan, he invited the wrath of commuters. As though the dotted street with its make-believe stalls was not enough for them to navigate, Bachchan managed to bring the traffic to a standstill each time he moved from stall to stall, seemingly inquiring about someone's whereabouts as the cameras rolled before him.

At the time that this reporter captured the goings- on, there were no cops in sight, with the crew's security folk running the show, seemingly instructing onlookers on navigating the chaos. While some fans waited patiently to take selfies with Bachchan, the actor was busy, braving the blazing noon sun as his makeup team rushed to his aid, every now and then.



But why re-create this small part of Old Delhi in a bustling city lane? mid-day reached out to the makers of the show, but they did not respond till the time of going to press.

