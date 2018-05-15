Here's what happens to your skin when you losing weight fast

Fad diets are popular specifically during festive and bridal seasons due to their promise of quick weight loss

People take quick-fix fad diets for festive season and bridal season which offer quick weight loss benefits and they take a toll on your skin, its radiance and health. Fad diets are popular specifically during festive and bridal seasons due to their promise of quick weight loss. These diets include various forms of diet drinks, limited food choices, natural nutrition pills etc. What they don’t know is that this quick fix methods takes a serious toll on the body, skin and hair.

If you lose weight too fast it throws your whole body into shock due to the rapid change in nutritional chemistry. A diet specifically focusing on increased carbohydrate, makes your body go into ketosis and dehydration. The electrolyte in the body like the k+, Na + are de-arranged. Skin is the largest excretory organ in the body and helps to remove toxin through it pores when we sweat. An adverse effect of long term dehydration, doesn’t allow sweat to escape from the body resulting in buildup of the toxin in the system. This leads to infection and premature aging of the skin and can also trigger autoimmune skin reaction like psoriasis. The barrier function of the skin depends on the keratinisation and on the epidermal lipids. The lipid portion is rich in EFA (Essential fatty acid) and hence the deficiency of EFA results in loss of the barrier function of the skin and increase in the water loss. This can result in dry and damaged skin. Nutritional imbalances in the body can also lead to hair fall. Dr Batul Patel, medical director and Dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic tells us how to avoid losing radiance and restore good skin even when you are dieting.

How to avoid losing radiance while dieting.

Dieting can help your body to release the excess fat but it can impact the skin. The high levels of antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables and healthy collagen and fat in fish are great nutritional sources. A deficiency of these nutrition leads to skin damage. The antioxidants in vegan diet helps to neutralise the free radicals, and hence decrease the signs of ageing. But this diet tends to be low in fat, so adding flaxseed, sunflower seed, and sesame seed will supplement the nutritional needs. This can be taken in a quantity of one tsp early morning, which will help the skin to retain water and keep it supple.

The Atkin Diet is a low carbohydrate and high protein diet which can get the skin to be become quite dull. This should be supplemented with calcium, fresh fruits and vegetables which will provide free radicals fighting antioxidants.

The south beach diet which avoids sugar and starch but allows carbohydrate can be great for acne prone skin but can be dehydrating for the skin. So adding fish oil supplement and drinking plenty of water to supplement the diet can be very beneficial.

A well balanced diet along with food items that target various nutritional deficiencies can help to avoid losing the radiance of the skin. Also drinking of plenty of water for keeping your skin hydrated goes without saying.

How to restore good skin health

A great healthy skin is the one that is smooth, firm, hydrated, radiant in complexion and free of any disease. To acquire good skin health there is a balance required between the nutritional requirement of the skin and a daily skin care routine. The quality, quantity and type of food intake and supplements plays an essential role for keeping the skin healthy. Each individual needs a very personalised plan to suit the body requirements, remove deficiencies, based on any allergies, personal dieting goals etc. The addition of essential fatty acids are integral for the proper skin barrier functioning. Also the addition of antioxidants found in various fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts help to fight against free radicals. The mantra for a great skin health includes the 3 step skin care routine which includes use of proper sunscreen, regular skin cleansing and ensuring enough hydration of skin through moisturisers and drinking plenty of water.

