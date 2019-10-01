MENU

Here's what Indian Railways did to help man inquire about mother on train

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 13:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Pic/Twitter
Pic/Twitter

A man was not being able to contact his mother during her journey and Indian Railways helped him out immediately. This has impressed people online. Railwayseva handle on Twitter responded to him and also helped him get in touch with his mother.

In a tweet where Twitter user Sashwat tagged Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Ministry of Railways Sashwat wrote that his mother was travelling on Ajmer-Sealdah Express which was running 12 hours late. He was not being able to contact her and wanted to know if she was doing okay.

Railway Seva quickly replied and asked him for the PNR number and contact number. When Sashwat told them that he did not have her PNR number, they replied asking for her date of boarding and the station where she boarded the train from.

Just after Sashwat replied, the handle tweeted saying, "Matter is being forwarded to the concerned official." Moments later, Sashwat posted another tweet and thanked them for their prompt action.

Ministry of Railways also tweeted about the incident and wrote, “Indian Railways care for its passengers. A son requested that he is unable to speak to his mother travelling in a train, we promptly reached to his mother and arranged a talk between the two.”

Twitterati was impressed and wrote nice comments for Indian Railways. "Lovely ya... long live Indian Railways," says a Twitter user. "Indian railways is very serious in this matter. Thanks for your always immediate action," says another.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

