Here's what India's first dark lager tastes like

Our review on India's first dark lager taste like. Read on to find out



Czech dark lager

We have always loved stout beer. There is something about the smooth bitterness and strong toasted flavours that endear us into having one too many glasses. Lagers, on the other hand, are reserved for days when we know the night will be loud thanks to a game on the big screen or a post-work karaoke night. So when we heard that there's a dark lager in town (they claim it's India's first), we head out immediately to try what's called the Czech dark lager.

The first look is impressive — it has a good head and, as promised, is extremely dark, which is a tribute to the days when lager used to be black due to the smoky roasting process of malts. The first sip envelops our tongue with beautiful toasted notes, and being a lager, it's still light and fizzy. On the whole, it's not thick and heavy like a stout. Yet, it's also refreshing enough to be had on a hot summer evening. A win-win for the lager guzzler.

AT: Gateway Taproom, BKC, Bandra East.

CALL: 26534748

COST: Rs 295

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates