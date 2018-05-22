Here's what Karan Johar said about Lust Stories clashing with Salman Khan's Race 3

Karan Johar's anthology Lust Stories is being compared to be the sequel to Bombay Talkies that will clash with Salman Khan's Race 3



Karan Johar. pic/ Instagram

Karan Johar is quite excited about his upcoming film Lust Stories, the film comprises of short films made by four filmmakers. While it is being said that Lust Stories is the second part of Bombay Talkies, what's special is that the film will release on Netflix the same day that Salman Khan's Race 3 releases. These stories feature actors like Manisha Koirala, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte. Along with Karan Johar, the film is being produced by Dibaker Bannerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap.

The trailer for Lust Stories was released on Friday which gave rise to questions about the film clashing with Salman Khan's Race 3. And answering the question relating to the clash Karan Johar said, "Salman Khan is on a different platform, he is the big master of mainstream cinema. Race 3 is going to be humongous film, it is a franchise film. It is a totally different film, with totally different syntax. We are not competing or fighting with Salman and Race 3."

