Here's what Koena Mitra is up to these days

Apr 16, 2018, 15:25 IST | The Hitlist Team

Of late, the Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) actor has been tapping into the power of social media

After a nose job, which went horribly wrong and ruined her career in Bollywood, Koena Mitra had been lying low for the past several years. Of late, the Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) actor has been tapping into the power of social media.

She has been taking on Bollywood actors when it comes to taking a stand on national issues. In a recent tweet, she expressed her annoyance at Sonam Kapoor for communalising the Kathua rape case. Earlier, she took on Shabana Azmi over the Rohingya refugee issue. To each her own.

 

