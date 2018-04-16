Here's what Koena Mitra is up to these days

Of late, the Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) actor has been tapping into the power of social media



Koena Mitra

After a nose job, which went horribly wrong and ruined her career in Bollywood, Koena Mitra had been lying low for the past several years. Of late, the Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) actor has been tapping into the power of social media.

She has been taking on Bollywood actors when it comes to taking a stand on national issues. In a recent tweet, she expressed her annoyance at Sonam Kapoor for communalising the Kathua rape case. Earlier, she took on Shabana Azmi over the Rohingya refugee issue. To each her own.

Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime(I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist "Fake Hindus " .

Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape.

These victims are ours too! ðÂÂÂ#justiceForAll ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8tFtLWT1tL — KOENA MITRA (@koenamitra) 12 April 2018

