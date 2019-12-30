Here's what makes New Year special for Vidya Balan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vidya Balan always begins the new year with a bang. Her birthday is on January 1. The actress will celebrate her big day with her near and dear ones. As it is a landmark year, we can safely assume the 41-year-old will be party-hearty. She loves hosting theme-based bashes.

Last year, she had a retro night. The bash was organised at her office in Bandra, Mumbai. The themed party was attended by her family and close friends including her parents, husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur and Manav Kau. This was how everyone was dressed at the bash:



Image credit: Yogen Shah

For her 39th, it was a madhatters ball, where guests were asked to don elaborate headgears. Vidya is known to celebrate her special day with her close friends and family. The National Award-Winning actress simply lives by the mantra - 'No matter how busy you are, you are never too busy for family'.

So what's lined up this time, Vids?

On the work front, Vidya will be next seen Shakuntala Devi. She essays the title role of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi in the film. The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra as Vidya Balan's on-screen daughter, will hit theatres in summer 2020. On the occasion of World Mathematics Day, Vidya Balan had shared a motion poster from her film. The film based on the life of a mathematical genius is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra. She was last seen playing the role of an ISRO scientist Tara Shinde in hit film Mission Mangal. She shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.

