Here's what makes Salman Khan a favourite across all ages

Salman Khan - love him or hate him, but you cannot ignore him or his mega-stardom. Nothing can prevent Salman's fans from turning up in theatres to show their unflinching support for the movie and their favourite star. He is a class apart and despite some setbacks where films are concerned, the actor enjoys a huge fan following.

According to trade analysts, Dabangg 3 lost out on box office collections a bit due to the CAA protests across the country, but it still managed to collect Rs 80 crore in its opening weekend. This was thanks to Salman's fandom, and till yesterday, Dabangg 3 has raked in over Rs 125 crore.

The box office numbers are a reflection of the love Salman Khan enjoys from his fans. Salman is controversy's child and yet he remains a favourite because of the connect with his fans which is beyond films. The love and affection that Salman gets from his fans can be compared to that enjoyed by Rajinikanth. No matter what kind of movies Rajinikanth does, his fans love him and go to watch them regardless of the criticism or praise.

Salman began his career when he played the leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). It's been 30 years and still he has managed to keep the audiences and fans happy and engaged. On his birthday, Salman posted on social media, 'Ayat (his niece) ki aane ki double khushi mein, aapke liye Being Human Clothing sale 2 more days ke liye!' An act which again made his fans go crazy.

It's difficult to understand what makes Salman as popular as he is. He is known to be a man of his words. As he said in Wanted, 'Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta.'

