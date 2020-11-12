Here's what Mira Rajput Kapoor and her sisters do to click a 'proper' picture!

Ladies who have sisters know how much fun it is to do stuff together. Right from going shopping, taking vacations, to something as simple as getting decked up for events, it's much more fun if you're doing it with your sisters. And Mira Rajput Kapoor sure understands this!

Recently, Shahid Kapoor took a behind-the-scenes photo of wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor and her sisters Noor and Priya, getting ready to click a 'proper' picture, as Mira claims. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, the star wife wrote, "'Let's click a proper picture' @priyatulshan @noor.wadhwani Missing you tons. Trust @shahidkapoor to sneak this one in. #sisterhoodofthestraightner"

How relatable is this picture? If you've gotten all dressed up with your sisters just to click pictures for social media, then you know what it's all about!

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently prepping for his upcoming sports-drama Jersey. Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. After Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar, the sports-drama would see veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.

