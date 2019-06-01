Here's what PM Narendra Modi wore to oath-taking ceremony in 2019 and 2014

national

Donning a usual kurta pyjama paired with his staple coat, PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a consecutive second term in presence of nearly 8,000 guests including BIMSTEC leaders, B-Town celebs and business honchos

The historic moment when PM Narendra Modi began his oath amidst chants of "Modi Modi"! Pic/Pallav Paliwal

After leading his party to a historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term on May 30, 2019. Besides PM Modi, 25 Cabinet ministers, nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State were sworn into the Council of Ministers. The historic swearing-in ceremony was attended by nearly 8,000 people from BIMSTEC leaders, Bollywood celebrities to sports personalities, and business honchos.

But do you know what PM Narendra Modi wore for the oath-taking ceremony in 2019 and 2014? We decode PM Modi's attire at the oath-taking ceremony, which took place in 2019 and back in 2014.



PM Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives for the swearing-in ceremony

For the 2019 swearing-in ceremony, PM Narendra Modi wore a white kurta pyjama and paired it with his beige coat, also known as the Modi jacket. As PM Modi entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he was seen greeting dignitaries and hundreds and thousands of crowd who had gathered to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Interestingly, PM Modi's sleeveless coat which he wore for the swearing-in ceremony is of the same shade as the one that he wore in 2014 while taking oath as the Prime Minister for the first time.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi's wore at the 2019 swearing-in ceremony:

See picture of PM Modi wearing a similar outfit for the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2014:



Pic/Narendra Modi official website

In a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second term with the oath being administered by President Ram Nath Kovind. Whereas in 2014, the oath was administered on May 26 by the President Pranab Mukherjee, now the former President of India.

Ironically, PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony was the 4th-time that a swearing-in ceremony was held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The last three occasions when the swearing-in ceremony during the time of Chandrashekhar in 1990, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 and Narendra Modi in 2014.

Here are some glimpses of the memorable occasion of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony of 2014: (All Pics/Narendra Modi official website)

PM Narendra Modi assumed office on May 30, 2019, after his BJP-led NDA won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections in a landslide victory.

See Photos: PM Narendra Modi and BIMSTEC leaders share a hearty laugh

Top News Stories Of The Day