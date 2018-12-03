Here's what Prabhas can call his cheat dish

regional-cinema

Saaho requires Prabhas to be in ship-shape for the high-octane action sequences. But the actor can't resist this one dish

Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas is currently shooting for the last schedule of the trilingual (Tamil, Hindi and Telugu) Saaho in Hyderabad, which has Shraddha Kapoor as a co-star. The thriller requires him to be in ship-shape for the high-octane action sequences. But Prabhas can't resist a plate of biryani. The actor is known to order different variants of it, especially chicken biryani, on the set. Though he is on a strict diet and following a rigorous workout routine, he can't resist it. So, if not a plateful, two to three spoons are enough for him. He can call it his cheat dish.

On Prabhas' birthday, the team of Saaho had a special treat for fans. The first video from the 'Shades of Saaho' series dropped on the Internet and swiftly took the top spot on trends list. The video gave an insight into the superstar’s stylish and urban look from the film. It also gave a preview of the crew's Abu Dhabi schedule, where the team shot for one of Bollywood's most expensive action sequences. The video features state-of-the-art action sequences which will make the wait for the trailer and the film itself much more difficult. The one-and-a-half minute video shares the highlights of the 30-day Abu Dhabi schedule, where a team of over 400 people, shot some stunning "live action" sequences.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film 'Saaho' alongside Shraddha Kapoor and he is currently shooting in Italy shooting for his next movie under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.

