Here's what Pranutan's planning to do on grandmom Nutan's 83rd birth anniversary

bollywood

Pranutan Bahl along with Mohnish Bahl will be part of a retrospective hosted by the Bimal Roy Memorial and Film Society, which will screen Nutan's classics Sujata (1959), Bandini (1963) and Tere Ghar Ke Saamne (1963)

Pranutan Bahl and grandmother Nutan

Notebook actor Pranutan Bahl will mark grandmother Nutan's 83rd birth anniversary on June 4 by being part of a retrospective hosted by the Bimal Roy Memorial and Film Society, which will screen Nutan's classics Sujata (1959), Bandini (1963) and Tere Ghar Ke Saamne (1963). It also marks the 60th anniversary of Sujata, which was directed by Bimal Roy.

Pranutan, along with father Mohnish Bahl, will kickstart the event on June 2. The concluding session will have Nutan's sister Tanuja in attendance on June 4.

Nutan passed away in 1991 before Pranutan was born. "I never got a chance to meet my grandmother, but her films have inspired me. I have grown up watching them. She lives with us forever through her movies. It's overwhelming to be associated with her retrospective," says Pranutan.

Also View Photos: Meet Bollywood debutants of 2019: Meezaan Jaaferi, Sharmin Segal and 12 more

Her grandmother Nutan is considered one of the finest actors that Bollywood witnessed. However, Pranutan is unperturbed about comparisons as she forayed into B-Town with Salman Khan's production, Notebook. She is simply glad to be where she belongs — in the movies. "This is what I wanted to do all my life," said the star kid, who is the fifth generation in the industry.

While her great-grandmother Shobhna Samarth too was an actor, the youngster unsurprisingly says that she considers Nutan her idol.

There are many who say that Pranutan resembles her grandmom. She said, "For resemblance, I would just bow my head and say, 'Thank You'. I am not even her fingernail; I can't be. She is a performer par excellence, personality par excellence. I think that's the hugest compliment for an actor, especially for a debutant."

Also View Photos: Pranutan Bahl's photos with her family are nothing but adorable

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates