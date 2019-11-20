Here's what Radhika Merchant wore to Arjun Kothari's sangeet and she looks mesmerising

Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant attended Arjun Kothari's sangeet, which was held in NSCI, Worli. Arjun Kothari is Mukesh Ambani's sister, Nina Kothari's son.

Radhika Merchant was seen wearing a white-and-silver lehenga by Manish Malhotra which she paired with diamond jewellery. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore a pink lipstick which accentuated her look.

Recently, a grand pre-wedding bash was also held at the Ambani's residence in Antilia for Arjun Kothari. For the pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant wore a red statement saree by designer Anamika Khanna. She paired up the saree with a long necklace and long earrings. She tied up her hair and wore minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram Radhika Merchant in Anamika Khanna. #radhikamerchant #anamikakhanna A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) onNov 10, 2019 at 9:21am PST

Radhika Merchant is Viren Merchant's daughter, who is the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. She always makes heads turn with her sartorial and chic fashion choices.

Arjun Kothari's sangeet was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan while the pre-wedding bash was attended by Natasha Poonawalla, Aishwarya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput amongst others.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates