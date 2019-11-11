Heres what Shahid Mira Abhishek Aishwarya SRK wore at the Ambani bash
The bigwigs of Bollywood - Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan attended the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari at Antilia.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for nephew Arjun Kothari. The venue Antilia was decked up for the event on Sunday night, November 10, 2019. Apart from prominent Mumbai personalities, many Bollywood celebrities graced the evening with their presence. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra were among the few who attended the celebration.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/all pictures: Yogen Shah
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in a red Anarkali dress, which she paired with Kundan earrings and golden wedges. Her minimal makeup made the actress stand out at the celebration. Abhishek Bachchan showed off his uber-cool side in a black suit he opted to attend the bash in.
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the 'it' couple of Bollywood looked extremely fab. While Shahid Kapoor sported a white sherwani, Mira Rajput looked pretty in a plain pastel sari, which she paired with a ruffled blouse and a diamond choker. Isn't she looking gorgeous? On the personal front, the duo is blessed with two adorable kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor.
Shah Rukh Khan posed for the shutterbugs as he arrived at the ceremony
Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, attended the pre-wedding bash at the Ambanis' home. It seems like Gauri Khan couldn't make it to the celebration. But like any other event, SRK too nailed the ceremony in a black suit. He looked dapper with a rose brooch attached to his suit. Speaking about his professional journey, it is said that the actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped in her casual best. The actress joined the pre-wedding bash as soon as she landed in the country after the Dabangg Tour.
Anil Kapoor waved at the paparazzi as he arrived at the pre-wedding bash hosted in Antilla
Talking about Anil Kapoor, the actor joined the celebrations before, and his wife Sunita Kapoor joined him later. While Anil Kapoor suited up, Sunita's black embroidered outfit, which she paired with Kundan jewellery, made heads turn at the function.
Sunita Kapoor
The shutterbugs also caught a glimpse of the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, along with wife Anupama Chopra. While the Munnabhai director was clicked wearing a blue Modi jacket and black trousers, Anupama's red embroidered ethnic wear too looked fashionable. Check it out!
Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra
So, whose outfit did you like the best?
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia was beautifully decorated for the pre-wedding bash of Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen welcoming the guests that included a host of Bollywood celebs.
Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani was also present for the event
In picture: Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment while attending to the guests at the event.
Isha Ambani Piramal stunned in a beige lehenga with her hair left open in curls. She accessorised her look with green jewellery.
Mukesh Ambani's brother, Anil Ambani was also present for the event along with his wife Tina Ambani.
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani looked elegant in a light pink saree. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery
In picture: Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla pose for photographs.
Natasha Poonawalla opted for a black blouse and an off-white lehenga. She accessorised her look with a heavy necklace and a ring.
Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani graced the party with her presence in a light pink floral-printed saree.
Prasoon Joshi was seen in a black kurta with white pants as he arrived at the function.
The party was attended by a lot of big-wigs from the city. The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra was also present for the event.
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes looked classy as she arrived at the venue last night.
In picture: Guests arrive at Antilia to ring in the celebrations for Arjun's pre-wedding bash hosted by the Ambanis.
Eminent celebs and prominent personalities from the city were clicked by the paparazzi in a candid way.
