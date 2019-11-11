Heres what Shahid Mira Abhishek Aishwarya SRK wore at the Ambani bash

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for nephew Arjun Kothari. The venue Antilia was decked up for the event on Sunday night, November 10, 2019. Apart from prominent Mumbai personalities, many Bollywood celebrities graced the evening with their presence. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra were among the few who attended the celebration.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in a red Anarkali dress, which she paired with Kundan earrings and golden wedges. Her minimal makeup made the actress stand out at the celebration. Abhishek Bachchan showed off his uber-cool side in a black suit he opted to attend the bash in.

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the 'it' couple of Bollywood looked extremely fab. While Shahid Kapoor sported a white sherwani, Mira Rajput looked pretty in a plain pastel sari, which she paired with a ruffled blouse and a diamond choker. Isn't she looking gorgeous? On the personal front, the duo is blessed with two adorable kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan posed for the shutterbugs as he arrived at the ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, attended the pre-wedding bash at the Ambanis' home. It seems like Gauri Khan couldn't make it to the celebration. But like any other event, SRK too nailed the ceremony in a black suit. He looked dapper with a rose brooch attached to his suit. Speaking about his professional journey, it is said that the actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped in her casual best. The actress joined the pre-wedding bash as soon as she landed in the country after the Dabangg Tour.

Anil Kapoor waved at the paparazzi as he arrived at the pre-wedding bash hosted in Antilla

Talking about Anil Kapoor, the actor joined the celebrations before, and his wife Sunita Kapoor joined him later. While Anil Kapoor suited up, Sunita's black embroidered outfit, which she paired with Kundan jewellery, made heads turn at the function.

Sunita Kapoor

The shutterbugs also caught a glimpse of the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, along with wife Anupama Chopra. While the Munnabhai director was clicked wearing a blue Modi jacket and black trousers, Anupama's red embroidered ethnic wear too looked fashionable. Check it out!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra

So, whose outfit did you like the best?

