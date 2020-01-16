Here's what Shraddha Kapoor has to say on doing franchise films

Shraddha Kapoor had an electric mix of hits with Saaho and Chhichhore both characters being obverse from each other. The actress juggled with both characters very well. Same as 2019, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to rock the year 2020 with two big films and interestingly both of her films are the franchise films, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

Talking about franchise films Shraddha Kapoor shared, "I feel like there is some kind of pressure anyway, whether it is a franchise film or not. Although with a franchise film, I suppose the pressure is to do better than the last installment in terms of box office numbers and the way the audience loves the film."

Keeping it unadulterated Shraddha Kapoor has trained extensively for her dance franchise and also feels healthy pressure on delivering better every single time. The actress has a very good time management schedule where all the work is done.

Definitely, the actress has been working very hard in giving good quality content and a variety of characters. This also shows that Shraddha is working very well on her graph going upwards in all ways. The actress is multi-tasking with her content as well.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.

