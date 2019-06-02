Here's what Sonakshi Sinha has planned for her 32nd birthday

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha turns 32 today. The actor has a birthday ritual — plan a getaway. Sona says, "I take a little time off work and head out of the city with close friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands.

As I could not get too much time off this year, we have decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai and relax with no agenda. I am looking forward to the break." June spells birthday time for Shilpa Shetty (June 8) and Sonam Kapoor (June 9) as well.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

In Mission Mangal, Sona will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi among others. For Mrigdeep Lamba's film, she will be seen with Varun Sharma. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a multi-starrer with a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Ammy Virk among others. She will also reprise her role as Rajjo in part 3 of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise.

In related news, last month, Sonakshi Sinha held a roadshow for mum Poonam Sinha who was contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Sonakshi was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother.

"I was very happy to be in Lucknow with my mother and was overwhelmed with the turnout and support that we saw at our rally," Sonakshi said in a statement. "I wasn't there as a celebrity but in the capacity of a daughter to support her mother," she added.

