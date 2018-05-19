Here's what US' withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal will mean for some countries

Why the US withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal has changed the scenario for some countries, including India

Iran agreed to a long-term deal on its nuclear programme with the P5+1 group of world powers — the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany in 2015. As per the deal, Iran was to limit its nuclear activities and allow international inspectors in return for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions. On May 9, US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the deal that limited the country's uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. Here's a look at how some countries reacted and what it means for India.

Compiled by/ Ashlesha Athavale; Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

EU to follow up on JCPOA

The European Union (EU) will launch intensive discussions with Iran in the next few weeks. One of the crucial points of discussion will be how to maintain economic relations and effective banking transactions with Iran in the context of renewed US sanctions, according to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Tusk hits out at Trump

EU chief Donald Tusk hit out at Trump, accusing Washington of "capricious assertiveness" in abandoning the deal and imposing trade tariffs on Europe. "Looking at the latest decisions of President Trump, someone could even think with friends like that who needs enemies," Tusk told reporters before EU leaders met to discuss a "united front" against Trump.

How India is affected

Chabahar port: India is developing two berths of the Chabahar port at $85 million as agreed in 2015 and will operate them for 10 years via India Ports Global. India sees this port as an alternative to Pakistan's Gwadar. The port will create direct links with Afghanistan, which is vital for New Delhi. India's relationship with Iran might annoy the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices: India is the world's third-largest oil consumer and Iran is the third-largest oil supplier. The sanctions on Iran could raise the prices of oil and reduce the supply.

Relations with Iran and the US: India will try hard to maintain its current ties with Iran without offending the US. "India has always maintained that the Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy by respecting Iran's right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy as also the international community's strong interest in the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "All parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the JCPOA," his statement added.

Iran's reaction

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would remain committed to the nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal. "If we achieve the deal's goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place… By exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty," Rouhani said on TV.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later said he would try and save the deal through negotiations with the European nations who were co-signatories to it. Simultaneously, the country would make preparations to restart its programme of nuclear enrichment, he added, as per CNN.

Why the US withdrew

Highlighting the rise in Iran's military budget post the deal, Trump indicated that the nation had never been serious about the same. He tweeted, "Iran's military budget is up more than 40% since the Obama negotiated Nuclear Deal was reached...just another indicator that it was all a big lie. But not anymore!" He also called the accord an "embarrassment" that was "defective at its core".

Angela Merkel,

German Chancellor

'Everyone in the European Union shares the view that the agreement is not perfect, but that we should remain in this agreement and conduct further negotiations with Iran on the basis of other issues, such as the ballistic missile programme'

Barack Obama,

former US president, on Twitter

'There are few issues more important to the security of the US than the potential spread of nuclear weapons or the potential for even more destructive war in the Middle East. Today's decision to put the JCPOA at risk is a serious mistake'

2015 When the Iran Nuclear Deal was announced

May 9 When Donald Trump announced the US was withdrawing from it

seven No. of countries involved in the deal including Iran

