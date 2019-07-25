Here's what Wesley Snipes has to say about Mahershala Ali's casting in Blade

hollywood

At the San Diego Comic Con last week, Marvel honcho Kevin Feige unveiled the new Blade project which will star Mahershala Ali in the title role.

Wesley Snipes. Pic/AFP

Los Angeles: Original Blade star Wesley Snipes has asked his fans to calm down after Marvel Studios announced a new film on the vampire superhero with Mahershala Ali. At the San Diego Comic-Con last week, Marvel honcho Kevin Feige unveiled the new Blade project which will star the two-time Oscar winner in the title role.

Wesley Snipes, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, said that though he was surprised by the news, it is "all good" with him. "To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew, always a fan. Honour and respect to the grandmaster Stan," the 56-year-old actor said.

He also praised Ali, calling him a "beautiful and talented artist". "Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique," Snipes added.

Created by Marv Wolfman, Blade first made an appearance in the 1973 comic book The Tomb of Dracula #10 as a supporting character. He is a vampire hunter -- half-mortal, half-immortal -- who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire during childbirth. Snipes first played the part in 1998's "Blade", which he followed up with Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trinity (2004).

