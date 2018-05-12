Here's what you can expect at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Before Harry and Meghan say 'I do', mid-day gives you a lowdown on what to expect on (and for) the big day



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Who wouldn't want a royal wedding! The world is awaiting the impending nuptials with anticipation, but there may be some worried souls wondering how much it will pinch their pockets - British taxpayers, on whom the burden of a major portion of the cost is expected to fall. While Prince Charles will pay for the wedding, security cost, which makes up the larger portion, will have to be borne by citizens. Nonetheless, here are the key details on the shaadi of the year...

WHEN: May 19, 12 pm GMT (4.30 pm IST)

WHERE: St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

HOME sweet home: Likely to be Apartment 1, Kensington Palace, from Nottingham Cottage



Best man Prince William

Guest list

Apart from Markle's BFFs, here are a few expected to make it for the big day...

* Her parents, Thomas Markle Sr and Doria Radlan

* Groom's army comrades

* Princess Diana's siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer



Page boy Prince George

* Groom's exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy

* Sir Elton John

* David and Victoria Beckham and her fellow Spice Girls



Flower girl Princess Charlotte

* Amal and George Clooney

* Lesotho's Prince Seeiso

Maid of honor

None, because Markle didn't want to pick one friend over the other. Top contenders were...

Priyanka Chopra:

Actress, close friend of Markle's; the two met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner in 2016

Serena Williams:

Tennis ace and a best friend of Markle's; the two met in February 2014, when they played in DirecTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl

Jessica Mulroney:

Bridal consultant, stylist, Markle's longtime BFF and believed to be her unofficial wedding planner

The uninvited: There must be many among the 'who's who' who haven't got an invite, but the two who have shouted about it the most are Markle's half-siblings - Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Grant.

Where can you watch it?

* TLC will air a live four-hour feed at 2.30 pm and a repeat the next day 1-5 pm

* Spotify, Apple Music will stream it a few hours after the event