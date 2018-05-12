Here's what you can expect at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
Before Harry and Meghan say 'I do', mid-day gives you a lowdown on what to expect on (and for) the big day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Who wouldn't want a royal wedding! The world is awaiting the impending nuptials with anticipation, but there may be some worried souls wondering how much it will pinch their pockets - British taxpayers, on whom the burden of a major portion of the cost is expected to fall. While Prince Charles will pay for the wedding, security cost, which makes up the larger portion, will have to be borne by citizens. Nonetheless, here are the key details on the shaadi of the year...
WHEN: May 19, 12 pm GMT (4.30 pm IST)
WHERE: St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
HOME sweet home: Likely to be Apartment 1, Kensington Palace, from Nottingham Cottage
Best man Prince William
Guest list
Apart from Markle's BFFs, here are a few expected to make it for the big day...
* Her parents, Thomas Markle Sr and Doria Radlan
* Groom's army comrades
* Princess Diana's siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer
Page boy Prince George
* Groom's exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy
* Sir Elton John
* David and Victoria Beckham and her fellow Spice Girls
Flower girl Princess Charlotte
* Amal and George Clooney
* Lesotho's Prince Seeiso
Maid of honor
None, because Markle didn't want to pick one friend over the other. Top contenders were...
Priyanka Chopra:
Actress, close friend of Markle's; the two met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner in 2016
Serena Williams:
Tennis ace and a best friend of Markle's; the two met in February 2014, when they played in DirecTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl
Jessica Mulroney:
Bridal consultant, stylist, Markle's longtime BFF and believed to be her unofficial wedding planner
The uninvited: There must be many among the 'who's who' who haven't got an invite, but the two who have shouted about it the most are Markle's half-siblings - Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Grant.
Where can you watch it?
* TLC will air a live four-hour feed at 2.30 pm and a repeat the next day 1-5 pm
* Spotify, Apple Music will stream it a few hours after the event
Royal rebels
The couple has broken royal protocol & how!
* Choosing lemon elderflower cake for the wedding as opposed to fruitcake, as is tradition
* Markle speaking on female empowerment at the Royal Foundation Forum; as a rule, royals aren't supposed to make political statements
* Markle wearing her bag across her body; experts say royals always carry a clutch to avoid shaking hands: protocol dictates they not extend their hand to any member of a royal family unless that person does it first
* Markle deciding to give her own wedding speech; it's uncommon for a bride to do so, but she plans to pay an "affectionate" tribute to Harry, and thank the Queen
* Markle not wearing pantyhose during the couple's engagement photocall, a style code not set in stone but followed by the Queen, Kate Middleton and the ruling ladies before them
* Having a May wedding; Queen Victoria believed it was unlucky to marry in the fifth month
* A royal marrying a divorcee; Prince Charles did it too but in a civil ceremony. Harry will be the first royal to marry a divorcee in church
$43 mn Estimated cost of the entire do
$32 mn Amount from the total cost of William-Kate's wedding ($34 mn) funded by taxpayers
800 Number of people the Chapel can hold
600 Number of guests expected to attend
2,640 Members of the public receiving invites for the big day
$100 mn Revenues for the US media, over the course of the year, related directly to the wedding
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is lucky for this Mumbai NGO