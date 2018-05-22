Here's what you can expect from Thane forest department app

Mobile application to be launched today will help collect, manage and organise rescue, rehab and release data on wildlife species rescued from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts



Once the FD completes its verification and registration process, the rescuers will be given official recognition on the app

Coming to the quite the rescue of those who help save and rehabilitate wild animals, the Thane Forest Department (FD) (territorial) will be launching a mobile application named 'Praani Mitra' on Tuesday.

The application will bring all wildlife rescuers and organisations on a common platform and help collect, manage and organise rescue, rehabilitation and release data of operations in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Currently, there is no system in place to get the details of wildlife species rescued from these places.

Register yourself

The app has been designed based on suggestions by Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, Pawan Sharma, of Mumbai city Sunish Subramanian Kunju and of Mumbai suburban Mayur Kamath. Deputy conservator of forest Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar also played a crucial role in making the app. Interested rescuers who want to join the app will have to first register themselves with FD, after which officials will conduct a background check of each and every rescuer. When this ends, the rescuer will be recognised as a registered FD rescuer.



Rescuers will have to fill in details about the animals they've saved in this section of the app

How will it help

Speaking to mid-day Sharma said, "The app will help rescuers and NGOs registered with FD to fill in details about the rescue, along with the location and release. Because of the data that will be gathered, the department will know what exactly has happened to a species of bird or reptile that is rescued in its jurisdiction."

Kunju said, "The list of the registered rescuers will be also shared with the police stations and fire brigade stations in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, so in case there is a fire or cops get a call about a snake or bird rescue in the area, they can forward it to the registered rescuer in that area."

Working the app

For the rescuers, the app will be divided into various sections with options where they will have to upload the picture of the wildlife species they've saved along with the location. They will have to give basic information about the species mention if the animal(s) is injured, and where it was sent for medical treatment.

The forest ranger or the beat guard of the area from where the animal was rescued will coordinate with the rescuer and ensure the rescued animal is released back in its natural habitat within stipulated time.

Also Read: Don't Punish Innocent Leopards; Thane Forest Department To Its Staff

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates