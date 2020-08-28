Here's what you can expect from the upcoming Friday episode of Kumkum Bhagya

Fans of Kumkum Bhagya are eagerly awaiting this Friday's episode to see what happens next. What is Prachi hiding? Is she really the mastermind? Going by the promo that has dropped in, Vikram and family are having breakfast and everyone gets shocked to see the cops who have come to arrest Ranbeer. He tells Prachi that he stole the money only to help her. Prachi gets angry and walks off on him.

While Ranbeer starts feeling that Prachi does not like him. Prachi later misses him and feels a strange attraction towards Ranbeer. Rhea comes before Prachi and uses the tape of Ranbeer's confession to open it to the family that Ranbeer is suffering for the sake of Prachi. Next day, Abhi and Vikram get hold of the goons and ask them to identify the master mind. The goons take Prachi's name and everyone is shocked.

Have a look at the promo right here:

What happens next? Want to know before it airs on TV? Join ZEE5 Club and watch the premiere episode on 28th August.

