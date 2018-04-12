Here's what's happening in Mumbai this week

Stretch Armstrong, a New York-based radio DJ with a popular eponymous show, will take over the console

Tune in to NYC

Go for a gig where Stretch Armstrong (in pic), a New York-based radio DJ with a popular eponymous show, will take over the console. DJ Uri and The Spindoctor will be on supporting duty.

On: April 13, 9 pm to 1 am

At: Todi Mills Social, Lower Parel

Call: 7506394240

Pick up ceramics

Attend an exhibition that features contemporary ceramics made out of clay. They are the handiwork of artist Brahmadeo Ram Pandit and his wife Devki, apart from their son Abhay and daughter-in-law Khushboo, meaning it’s a family affair.

Till: April 19, 11 am to 7pm

At: Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy

Call: 23671983

Beat the heat

With summer well and truly here, a hotel is launching dishes on its menu that are meant especially for the season. Gorge on ragi paratha and khus and kiwi gadbadh falooda, even as you sip on an orange basil mojito (in pic).

On: Ongoing, 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7.30 pm to 12.30 am

At: The Empresa Hotel, Suresh Nagar, Andheri West

Call: 45424242

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates