Here's what's new in Mumbai's restaurant menus

Just chill

Cool yourself with chilled drinks such as jamun and blueberry bubble tea, aam kachcha iced tea, gulkhand lemonade, silver needles and kaffir lemonade, while munching on kebab lamb slider and sprouts salad.

Timings: 7.30 am to 11.30 pm

At: Taj Mahal Tea House, Reclamation, Bandra West

Call: 26420330

What's for lunch?

Enjoy a special Asian lunch menu that includes a choice of soup, starter, dim sum, main, rice or noodle option, curry and hand-made ice cream.

Time: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, Monday to Friday

At: Keiba, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Call: 7400066640

Cost: '975 (veg); '1,075 (non-veg)

Beat the heat

Make room for a summer menu which includes dishes such as monkish, calamari with black bean and scallion dim sum; seafood salad; fish with black pepper sauce; red Thai duck curry and more.

Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 1 am

At: The Fatty Bao, Summerville, Junction of 14th and 33rd, Bandra West

Call: 26005220

