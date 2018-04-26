Here's what's on tonight in Mumbai

What's on tonight?

Pair art with food

Gaze at a selection of paintings by renowned artists, which have been paired with a five-course dinner by chef Prateek Sadhu. Compliment the experience by sipping on single malts in the company of whiskey expert Nikhil Agarwal.

Time: 8.30 pm

At: MASQUE, Laxmi Woollen Mill, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

Call: 9820698883

Cost: Rs 5,500

Mull over IPR

Celebrate World IP Day watching acclaimed film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, and attend a discussion on intellectual property rights at an event, themed around women in creativity and innovation.

Time: 6.30 pm

At: RR3 Auditorium, Films Division, Pedder Road.

Back young talent

Attend a hip-hop open mic event, where college students who rap will be given a platform to showcase their talent before a live

audience.

Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

At: Above The Habitat – Comedy and Music Cafe, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Log on to: atkt.in

Entry: Rs 100

