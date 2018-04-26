Here's what's on tonight in Mumbai
Pair art with food
Gaze at a selection of paintings by renowned artists, which have been paired with a five-course dinner by chef Prateek Sadhu. Compliment the experience by sipping on single malts in the company of whiskey expert Nikhil Agarwal.
Time: 8.30 pm
At: MASQUE, Laxmi Woollen Mill, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.
Call: 9820698883
Cost: Rs 5,500
Mull over IPR
Celebrate World IP Day watching acclaimed film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, and attend a discussion on intellectual property rights at an event, themed around women in creativity and innovation.
Time: 6.30 pm
At: RR3 Auditorium, Films Division, Pedder Road.
Back young talent
Attend a hip-hop open mic event, where college students who rap will be given a platform to showcase their talent before a live
audience.
Time: 7 pm to 9 pm
At: Above The Habitat – Comedy and Music Cafe, Road Number 3, Khar West.
Log on to: atkt.in
Entry: Rs 100
