Here's what's the best is around in Mumbai from March 28 to April1
Attend the second solo exhibition of contemporary visual artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh. Titled Amygdala Anomalies, it brings 14 other-wordly creatures to life
Feel other-worldly
Attend the second solo exhibition of contemporary visual artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh. Titled Amygdala Anomalies, it brings 14 other-wordly creatures to life.
From: March 30 to April 1, 2 pm to 10 pm
At: Lab Studio, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.
Call: 24955867
Have some patience
Listen to a Londoner, Spencer Maybe, play a gig at a venue in the suburbs to launch his album, Wait & Patience. He describes his sound as beach side country, and if you're wondering what that is, attend the gig to find out.
On: Tonight, 8.30 pm
At: The Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East
Call: 28578300
Entry: '249 for men (free for women)
