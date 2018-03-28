Here's what's the best is around in Mumbai from March 28 to April1

Attend the second solo exhibition of contemporary visual artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh. Titled Amygdala Anomalies, it brings 14 other-wordly creatures to life

Feel other-worldly

Attend the second solo exhibition of contemporary visual artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh. Titled Amygdala Anomalies, it brings 14 other-wordly creatures to life.

From: March 30 to April 1, 2 pm to 10 pm

At: Lab Studio, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call: 24955867

Have some patience

Listen to a Londoner, Spencer Maybe, play a gig at a venue in the suburbs to launch his album, Wait & Patience. He describes his sound as beach side country, and if you're wondering what that is, attend the gig to find out.

On: Tonight, 8.30 pm

At: The Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East

Call: 28578300

Entry: '249 for men (free for women)

