Here's when Ariana, Lana, Miley's track from Charlie's Angels reboot will be out

After piquing the curiosity of fans with cryptic posts earlier in June, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have finally revealed the release date of their collaborative song in 'Charlie's Angels' reboot which will be out on September 13.

The trio's collaborative project titled 'Don't Call Me Angel' will be out in just three days. The singers took to their social media handles to announce the same on Sunday. "I'm thrilled that three of my favourite artists ended up doing a song for the film," People quoted film's director Elizabeth Banks as saying.

"It's really exciting. I can't wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops," she added.

While sharing the inspiration behind the much-anticipated song, Banks told that drew inspiration from the first Charlie's Angels film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. "We were inspired by 'Independent Women' and Destiny's Child with the last set of movies," Banks said.

"I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making," she expressed.

Charlie's Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska along with Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Djimon Hounsou. It is slated to hit theatres on November 15.

