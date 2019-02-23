Here's where you can get dirt-cheap American-style fried chicken in Mumbai

things-to-do

Standalones and local QSRs across the city are recreating dirt-cheap versions of American-style fried chicken and burgers. HereÃ¢ÂÂs our report card on how they fare

Pic/Rane Ashish

Picture this: a tight shot of a crispy fried chicken drops dramatically on a spongy piece of bun sending up a cloud of flour dust and batter crumbs. Where are we? A popular multinational fast food chain's outlet, you'd think. But no, we are in a pokey little eatery in a khau galli in Kurla West. The word "halal" is emblazoned on the signboard along with a piece of kitschy artwork for the logo. It's very much like badass Shahrukh Khan's lallu identical twin from the 1998 hit Duplicate — not as cool and without the frills, but still endearing.

The larger idea behind these joints, which the city is currently teeming with, is to make the iconic snacks — like fire wings, chicken popcorn and the Zinger burger — available to all economic classes with each item ranging from R50 to R100. But every owner has their own logic. Salim Kader of Chunkies, for example, has his own logic — "Half rate, double taste." And Nilesh Gaware, co-owner of well-known chain Bombay Burgers and Navi Mumbai-based Chick Blast's owner Shankar Garvanda align themselves with Kader's logic. But Mohammed Charulia, who helms the family-run two-month-old Kurla eatery, Urban Jalsa, thinks the market is "bane banaya" and wants to keep up with the fast-food-eating generation.

Unlike the popular MNC, which relies on factories, most of these restaurants operate out of central kitchens and depend on manual labour and locally-sourced ingredients and meat. And even with an average profit margin of 30 to 40 per cent, their products are priced at two-thirds lesser than the original amount.

Sure, the burgers and wings come with a desi twist and the addition of a sprinkle of chaat masala here or a dollop of schezwan sauce there. But at the end of the day, if you leave aside the MNC's flashy brand campaigns and advertising blitz, there isn't a world of difference in the taste. Plus, you get it without burning a hole in your pocket. If you're still placing the order, take a moment and check these alternatives out!

Having ordered from this joint often, we can assure you the experience is pleasant. We love the tender and juicy chicken wings (R85 for three pieces). The zinger burger (R115), too, is yum.

Time 3 pm to 1 am

At Fried Chicken Cuisine (all outlets).

Call 8961110110

3.5/5



Pic/Sameer Markande

The toasted sesame buns used in the chicken burger (R145) are soft and the chicken inside is crispy and juicy. We like the assorted chopped veggies, including carrots, cabbage and capsicum. The dish works for us. However, the chicken drumsticks (R50 for two pieces) are oily and the meat tastes odd.

Time 10 am to 10 pm

At Bombay Burger's (all outlets).

Call 8898400941 (Bandra Talao)

2/5



Pics/Sneha Kharabe

This outlet serves an unimpressive blast chicken burger (R95). With brittle buns and chewy meat, the snack is dry. It comes with salted fries that taste alright. The crispy fried chicken (R60) is crunchy but oily, making it the weakest player on this list.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

At Chick Blast, Shop 17, Someshwar Tower, near Apla Bazaar, Sector 8, Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

Call 7506750646

1/5



Pic/Sameer Markande

We love the chatpata masala that accompanies the crispy chicken hot wings (R79), and its crunchy coating. The chicken burger (R59), on the other hand, doesn't impress. The bun is soft, but the overuse of ketchup ruins the burger. The mayo is too sweet, though we find the addition of chopped cabbage and carrot fun.

Time 1 pm to 11 pm

At Chunkies (all outlets).

Call 9344123123

(Bandra West)

2/5

Of all the places we tried out, it's safe to say that this was the best. With supple buns, succulent meat and understated mayo served with a tiny dollop of ketchup, and fresh lettuce, the broaster chicken burger (R50) was an enjoyable treat. The chicken drumsticks (R50 for one piece), too, were tender inside and crispy outside. Served with a generous sprinkle of desi piri piri masala, the sizeable portions are bang for your buck.

Time 1 pm to 12 am

At Urban Jalsa, Shop 3, Plot 211, Agra Road, Kurla West.

Call 8828171743

4/5

