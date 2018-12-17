Best places to celebrate Christmas Eve and December 25 in Mumbai

christmas

From turkey dinners to music gigs, here are the best picks of Christmas Eve and December 25 plans across the city and the 'burbs

Suburbs

December and drinks

What are the two things that begin with the letter 'D' and end with a gala time? That's right! December and drinks. Get ready to make the most of both at a gastropub known for quirky creations and guzzle exciting cocktails like the mulled wine sangria, an Irish-whiskey-based ginger St James, and their special Santa Singh made with vodka and rum-based ganache. Cool new dishes and desserts will be on offer, too.

TILL: January 6; 6 pm to 1 am (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 1 am (Saturday), 9 am to 1 am (Sunday)

AT: Monkey Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 26005215

A fine time with wine

If you're in the mood for some wine and cheese, head to a watering hole in Chembur where there will be a free tasting session for this culinary match made in heaven. Also listen to DJ Cyrus setting the floor on fire at this sundowner event.

ON: December 23, 4 pm

AT: Shalom, Kukreja Arcade, Chembur East.

CALL: 9892135353

An Italian soiree

Bring in Christmas in style at a restaurant serving northern Italian fare and tuck into traditional preparations such as pastas and risotto, pizzas, meatballs, salads and the ever-enticing roast turkey. Enjoy the grub while a bloody Mary cart makes rounds to ensure your high isn't dampened and groove to jazz, swing and retro tunes. The newly opened spot will also be hosting a Christmas dinner, with old-school carols.

ON: December 24 and 25, 6 pm to 1 am

AT: Cecconi's, Soho House, Juhu.

LOG ON TO: 62133333

Dive right in

There are no points for guessing that BKC is becoming a suburban Lower Parel and even as new eateries keep opening up there, a relatively older player is where you can head for your special Christmas brunch or dinner. Avail of cool offers on cocktails and drinks and pair them with food, some of which will be on offer at two separate live counters.

ON: December 23, 24 and 25; 12 pm to 5 pm (Xmas Drunch), 5 pm to 9 pm (Red Nights)

AT: BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporation Park.

CALL: 8655077330

COST: Rs 799 (unlimited food); Rs 1199 (unlimited food, beer and sangria); Rs 1499 (unlimited food, beer, sangiria and IMFL); Rs 599 (kids buffet)

It's raining strawberries

If you love strawberries in almost everything, visit this cafe in Kandivali, which is whipping up strawberry cream, velvety strawberry shake and strawberry fizzer in the spirit of the festive season. They also have savoury options.

TILL: December 31, 8 am to 12 am

AT: Aromas Cafe, V Souk Mall, Kandivali West.

CALL: 28079838

Get cold turkey

If you crave traditional Christmas eats in the heart of Bandra, then head to a European restaurant that is laying on a brunch spread that includes stuffed pork loin with rosemary jus and and stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce.

ON December 24, 11 pm

AT Out of the Blue, Union Park, Khar West.

CALL 9324839393

COST: Rs 1,300 (Rs 1,800 with alcohol)

Hats off

If you have any quirky hats lying in your cupboard covering dust, now is the time to take them out. A pub in Andheri is hosting a competition for the wonkiest hats. There is also a karaoke event, with a special cocktail menu for those who need a boost of confidence before picking up the mic.

ON: December 24, 8 pm

AT: The Little Door, Shree Siddhivanayak Plaza, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

CALL: 9920983836

Music and skewers

This Andheri pub is ideal for you if you want some good music along with your festive food on Christmas Eve. While DVJ Shaan sets the vibe of the place with his tunes, you can try out dishes like charred Hawaiian skewers and 7-spice alfaham Arabic grilled chicken skewers from their special ROC-B-Que menu.

ON: December 24, 8.30 pm onwards AT Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 500

Buffet treat

Treat yourself to a special brunch buffet at The High-Tide, which is offering a wide range of dishes like prawn cocktail and fish in yellow bean sauce. They also have the traditional turkey ham with plum relish and vegetarian options. While their plum cake makes for the ideal festive dessert, you can also try their egg tart.

ON: December 24 and 25; 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm and 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

AT: The High-Tide restaurant, at The Resort, Madh-Marve.

CALL: 28447777

COST: Rs 700

SoBo and Central Mumbai

Take to techno

All outlets of a pub chain are being decked up in red and green for 12 days ahead of Christmas to get you in the spirit of the season. Starting with a special menu to events like workshops, open mics, film screenings and gigs, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Head to its outlet in a Lower Parel mill compound for some dance-worthy techno beats courtesy Arjun Vagale and Bullzeye. While the former is a name to reckon with in the Indian electronic music circuit, the latter has been spinning tracks for over two decades now, including at legendary places like Fire and ICE.

ON: December 24, 9 pm onwards

AT: Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

CALL: 7506394240

COST: Rs 500

An English affair

If you have been wondering how England celebrates the mega festival, drop in to this Lower Parel brewery and cocktail bar for what is going be a seemingly boozy Christmas eve to taste-test London-based veteran mixologist David Belo's creations. He has been roped in for a guest bar shift.

ON: December 24, 6 pm to 1.30 am.

AT: Thristy City 127, Todi Mill, Senapati Bapat Marg.

CALL: 9136942030

Fit for a feast

Head to a Colaba cafe if you are worried about putting on a few extra pounds while gorging on Christmas goodies. Their special menu involves the themes of "fit" and "feasting", and includes dishes like sweet potato shells with avocado, chicken liver pate, pepper crusted buff roulade and, of course, roast turkey.

TILL: December 31, 8 am to 11 pm

AT: Easy Human Cafe, Park House Annexe, Wodehouse Road, Colaba.

CALL: 9820605552

