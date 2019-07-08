Here's who Kriti Sanon calls her super teacher

bollywood

Kriti Sanon on Sunday penned an emotional post for her mother, calling the latter her "super teacher."

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday penned an emotional post for her mother, calling the latter her "super teacher." Actor Hrithik Roshan began the super teacher trend with the hashtag #MySuperTeacher on Friday and was quickly joined by Tiger Shroff. The latest to take the hashtag forward is his 'Heropanti' co-star Kriti.

The Luka Chuppi actor praised her mother for helping her with notes and preparing for examinations. She also credited her mother for all the values she has imbibed over the years. She wrote, "#MySuperTeacher has been my mom! From helping me with my notes & preparing me for my exams to all the values i stand by today, its all been her! She was the first girl in her family to start working, did her PhD after i was born, is a professor & has written 2 books! @GeetaSanon".

#MySuperTeacher has been my mom!From helping me with my notes & preparing me for my exams to all the values i stand by today, its all been her!She was the first girl in her family to start working, did her PhD after i was born, is a professor & has written 2 books! @GeetaSanon ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/oEiERedPvf — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 7, 2019

Kriti's mother, who has authored two books, was the first girl in her family to work and pursued her doctorate after Kriti was born.

Starting the trend, which is about remembering the most influential people in one's life, Hrithik shared a heartfelt note on Friday for his grandfather and his speech therapist, who helped him overcome the stammering problem he faced as a kid.

Hrithik will be seen in Vikas Bahl's Super 30, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who helps 30 smart but underprivileged students prepare for entrance exams. The film is slated to release on July 12.

Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Patiala along with Diljit Dosanjh and Housefull 4 which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

