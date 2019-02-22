Here's why 2018 was the year of Deepika Padukone

bollywood

The night of February 20 witnessed Deepika Padukone receiving back to back two awards for the amazing year that she had

Deepika Padukone. Pic/Padukone's official Instagram account

Deepika Padukone received the Iconic Performer of the Year award at the sixth edition of the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2019 and Woman of the Year award at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on February 20.

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as ever in her appearances at both the award functions. For her first appearance, the actress was seen donning a gorgeous white sari with chikankari work all over it. The actress styled her hair in a neat low bun and her brown lips complemented her look perfectly.

And for the second appearance, Deepika opted for a sultry black gown with a plunging neckline and a bare back. The actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of dangler earrings, and her gold and nude makeup made her look even more radiant.

2018 was a great year for Deepika Padukone; she won great adulation for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The actress made dazzling appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival as well. She closed the year with a grand wedding with long-time beau Ranveer Singh.

Now, Padukone has emerged as the only actress in the top 5 of the 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list which was unveiled at the end of the year. Termed as the Queen of the 100 crore club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 100 crore films.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

