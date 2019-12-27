Here's why 2019 has been a great year for Hrithik Roshan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's no secret that 2019 has been a great year for superstar Hrithik Roshan. The actor has had more than one film release after a long time, and both movies have done exceptionally well at the box office. Hrithik kickstarted his year with the successful Super 30, which was helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film featured Hrithik as the award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan then followed Super 30 with Yash Raj Films' espionage thriller, War, wherein he played a suave army officer, Kabir.

Not many had believed that Hrithik Roshan would be able to play the biographical role of Anand Kumar in Super 30, but the star proved that he could do it flawlessly. As soon as the first look poster dropped, people were startled to see Hrithik in the mathematician's avatar. Audiences praised Hrithik for his performance and his authentic portrayal of Kumar.

It's not always easy to portray a real-life personality, but Hrithik Roshan has always taken the offbeat path. To give an insight into what all went behind creating the look of the mathematician, Hrithik had also shared some behind-the-scenes videos on his social media pages.

Super 30 hit theatres on July 12 and the audience thronged cinema halls to see the actor in action once again. Despite Super 30 releasing during the Cricket World Cup fever, it did well at the box office. Before Super 30, Hrithik had wowed the audience in another film, Kaabil, which released in January 2017.

Super 30 opened with a collection of Rs 11.83 crore. The collection grew further and the film closed out its first weekend with an impressive figure of Rs 50.76 crore. The first-week collection of the film stood at Rs 75.85 crore. By the end of its theatrical run, Super 30 had raked in around Rs 150 crore as its lifetime collection in the domestic market.

After Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played an ace sniper and army officer in the actioner, War, which also starred Tiger Shroff. He reunited with Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand in War. The audience loves to see Hrithik Roshan in an action avatar, so when War hit the marquee on October 2, people rushed to theatres to watch him work his magic on the big screen. War opened to stupendous response and went on to accumulate Rs 53 crore on its opening day. By the end of its lifetime run at the domestic box-office, it earned over Rs 300 crore.

All in all, we can say that 2019 has been a terrific year for Hrithik Roshan. We hope the superstar keeps entertaining us with amazing films year after year.

