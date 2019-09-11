Here's why Ali Gony broke down on the sets of Nach Baliye 9!

As the days pass by, the contestants of Nach Baliye 9 are pulling up their socks to survive in the competition. One such pair - Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic - have always been consistent in impressing the judges with their outstanding performance. This week, viewers will witness one of the most unusual sides of actor Aly Goni as he breaks down on the sets of Nach Baliye 9.

Last week, things didn't transpire as expected for the gorgeous Natasa Stankovic as she stormed out from the sets because she blanked out thrice on stage during her performance. Seeing Natasa's behaviour, the judges were furious and annoyed. But this week, she mesmerised the judges- Raveena Tandon and Ahmed khan - with her phenomenal performance.

Seeing Aly and Natasa's performance, the judges commented, "We were eagerly waiting for this kind of excellent performance. This definitely sets a new benchmark of the other participants." To clear the perspective built on Natasa, Aly Goni decided to speak up on behalf of his ex-girlfriend. While clearing the allegations on Natasa, Aly couldn't help it and broke down in front of everyone present on the set.

Breaking down on the sets, the charming actor said, "Natasa is not rude at all. It's just, people misunderstand her as she can't converse much in Hindi and she is not that expressive too." He further added, "Jab isko taklif hoti hai mera dil jalta hai" (My heart breaks when I see her in pain)

