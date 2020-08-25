Here's why Amaal Malik has been facing heat from Salman Khan fans

Amaal Mallik found himself embroiled in a social media battle with Salman Khan fans after the musician referred to himself as a Shah Rukh Khan admirer.

While giving trolls a piece of his mind, Sallu's fans 'reminded' him that he was launched by Bhai. "I respect Salman Khan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn't mean I will take s**t from anyone," posted Mallik.

Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards ð¤£



It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy.



I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take shit from his fans or any one âð»ð¯ pic.twitter.com/MSWs1h9uTM — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

Malik then tweeted, "Nice to see the #Bhaitards reporting my tweets and deleting theirs. Hope people make sense out of this, that you can't force people to change their choices, you have yours I have mine..."

On the work front, brothers Amaal and Armaan Malik teamed up with Tulsi Kumar for a song called Zara Thehro, featuring Mehreen Pirzada. Featuring Armaan and Mehreen, Zara Thehro has been sung and shot entirely from the artists' homes during the lockdown.

Speaking about the composition, Amaal Malik said, "Textures can be manoeuvred and that's what I have done with Tulsi Kumar and Armaan's voice being brought together. Giving the audience a contrast in texture takes this song into a different zone and that's the aim. Armaan and Tulsi have had really successful collaborations in the past for other composers. Tulsi and I have had fruitful collaborations like Soch Na Sake (Airlift) and Salamat (Sarabjit)."

