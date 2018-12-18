Here's why Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan served food at Isha Ambani's wedding

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan replied to a fan on social media revealing the reason behind the stars serving food to guests at Isha Ambani's wedding

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan serving food at Isha Ambani's wedding

Videos of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan serving guests at the Ambani wedding have been doing the rounds of social media. On Monday, a fan asked Junior B why they did it. The actor replied to him on social media. "It is a tradition called Sajjan Ghot. The bride's family feeds the groom's family (sic)."

Here's the video:

As they were guests of Mukesh Ambani, the actors served the Piramal family.



Shah Rukh Khan serving guests at the Ambani wedding



Aamir Khan serving guests at the Ambani wedding



Amitabh Bachchan serving guests at the Ambani wedding



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving guests at the Ambani wedding

