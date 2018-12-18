Here's why Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan served food at Isha Ambani's wedding
Abhishek Bachchan replied to a fan on social media revealing the reason behind the stars serving food to guests at Isha Ambani's wedding
Videos of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan serving guests at the Ambani wedding have been doing the rounds of social media. On Monday, a fan asked Junior B why they did it. The actor replied to him on social media. "It is a tradition called Sajjan Ghot. The bride's family feeds the groom's family (sic)."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
During #sajjanghot the guests are served food with great gesture by the girl’s side family and its amazing to see @amitabhbachchan & #AmirKhan truly sharing the belongingness and on behalf of #ambani family serving wholeheartedly to the guests at #ambaniwedding . DM us to book best #HoneymoonPackages !! . . Follow ðÂÂÂ@luxuryholiday_travel @wedding.shopping . #familygoals #amirkhan #amitabhbachchan #amitabh #weddingblog #weddingdress #weddding #weddingcaterer #weddingfood #foodblogger #weddingdiary #IndianWedding #indianweddingblog #indianblogger
As they were guests of Mukesh Ambani, the actors served the Piramal family.
Shah Rukh Khan serving guests at the Ambani wedding
Aamir Khan serving guests at the Ambani wedding
Amitabh Bachchan serving guests at the Ambani wedding
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving guests at the Ambani wedding
Also View Photos: Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal get married: Inside photos from India's most expensive wedding
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Here's a glimpse of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Starry Wedding!