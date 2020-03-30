Here's why Amitabh Bachchan wishes to delete 2020 and reinstall its new version

Just a day ago, Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, faced social media flak for a video he posted, where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a fact which was denied by the health ministry. And now, the megastar posted a picture of himself along with a thought about deleting 2020 and wishing to reinstall the new version of the year. Why? Because this current version of the year is with "virus".

"Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew? This version is with virus!" he captioned the post. The 77-year-old actor who is quite active on social media also shared the same thought through a tweet.

Earlier, Big B's had shared an inspiring message to his fans to stay fit during self-quarantine in the time of the coronavirus outbreak. He had posted a selfie from his gym. "Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight," he captioned the image.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the novel coronavirus has affected 6,38,146 globally and has claimed the lives of 30,105.

On the film front, Big B will be seen in Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

