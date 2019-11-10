Here's why Anushka Sharma wears husband Virat Kohli's clothes

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding took place at Italy's Lake Como on December 11, 2017. Almost a year later, the couple looks more in love with each other than ever before. Their social media pictures and videos featuring one another speak volumes about the kind of love they share.

Anushka Sharma, in a recent interview with Vogue India, spoke about the relationship she shares with her cricketer husband. Speaking about fashion and whether she has ever swapped clothes with Virat, Anushka shares, "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I'll just take his jackets." And why is that? The Zero actress says, "Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes." How cute is that!

Speaking of clothes, the world and all its fashionistas were in love with Anushka Sharma's looks from her wedding - be it the pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga or the fiery red reception sari. Anushka says she was utterly sure of the colour she wanted to wear on her wedding day. She says, "When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn't want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such - not too much."

And what about the incredible red sari she wore at her reception? Apparently, Anushka wanted to go all out traditional, and that's exactly what she told Sabyasachi. "I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that... And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, 'You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you'd ask me for something like that' and I said, 'No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception'," Anushka recalls.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero. The film, however, didn't do as well as expected at the box office.

