Here's why Chennai Super Kings call MS Dhoni 'Thala'

MS Dhoni, one of India's finest captains as well as Chennai Super Kings legend, celebrated his 39th birthday on July 7, 2020. As MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, social media was flooded with birthday wishes with people from all walks wishing the former India captain on his special day. However, among all this, there was a special wish for Dhoni -- the one from his wife Sakshi.

MS Dhoni has been a mainstay not only in the national team but also the IPL franchise. MS Dhoni made his debut in the inaugural IPL 2008 tournament with Chennai Super Kings and has been with the team ever since (barring the two-year-ban received). Dhoni also led CSK to the IPL title in 2010 and 2011 as well as the Champions League T20 title in 2010 and 2014.

MS Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant when Chennai Super Kings received a two-year ban following match-fixing allegations in 2016-2017. When the team returned in 2018, MS Dhoni led the side to the IPL title.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi to celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday

Talking about MS Dhoni on the show 'Dhoni Vazhi Thani Vazhi' on Star Sports 1 Tamil, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, "Only one thing I knew that he’s able to get the best out of the team by himself. He’s able to get the best out of any member of the team. That’s why we’d call him Thala. In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he’ll be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings boss."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news