Here's why Deepika Padukone won't attend Sonam Kapoor's wedding

The big question is whether Deepika Padukone will attend Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Her presence is sure to raise eyebrows considering their history. But it appears unlikely as Dippy is slated to attend the MET Gala in New York on May 7. She will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 10. Sometimes a packed tight schedule can prove beneficial too.

On Tuesday, both Kapoors and Ahujas released a joint statement announcing the wedding date. It read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives." With the year's big fat Punjabi wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, there is much excitement within the industry folks. The who's who from the glamour world will be gracing the special occasion on May 8.

