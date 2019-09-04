Here's why Diljit Dosanjh does not sign too many films

It has been almost three years for Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh in Bollywood. He says the reason he does not do too many films is because he feels all of them does not "suit" him. Diljit made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016. He was later seen in films like Phillauri, Welcome To New York, "Soorma" and Arjun Patiala.

"It's not that I choose everything right, but a lot of offers do come my way and I can't take up all (of them) because some don't suit me, even if the film is good. (There are offers where) The artist is big, the production is big and the director bigger, but 'main awayin na nikal jaaun saste main' (I would get a raw deal) ," Diljit told IANS.

Now, the singer-actor is busy shooting for the Raj Mehta-directed "Good News", a comic family drama co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. In the film, Akshay and Kareena, and Diljit and Kiara play married couples trying for a baby.

