Here's why Disha Patani is called a versatile actor

Disha Patani is an actress who does not take a pause when it comes to fitness which is why she is the epitome of fitness who has set a benchmark for many. Her fitness is the reason which enabled her to give a kicking performance in the action-packed film Baaghi 2. Disha's streak of playing a part of extremely fit characters only begins with Baaghi 2 as later film Malang saw her in a distinctive hot fiery avatar which the audience could not stop raving about!

From the actress's debut film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' she has never stopped astounding the audience, in which her character was really varied from her character in 'Malang'. Even when Malang released on OTT platforms the actress's marvelous performance went on to win hearts.

The rigorous hard work and fitness frenzy that goes on behind the scenes is something that Disha has to keep up with every day as the routine includes mixed martial art, dancing, kickboxing, or gymnastics for cardio and also lifting weights as it is essential. Disha Patani is also an awe-striking dancer who encapsulates the audience with her spectacular performances didn't to her fitness.

One can witness the actress's fiery dedication from the glimpses she provides to the audience on social media. The result of all her daily grind is visible on the screens with her character that she graces the audience with. The actress's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will see her in an action-packed film where she will definitely be taking the audience aback with her performance.

Apart from film Radhe, Disha Patani will also be making an appearance in film Ek Villain 2, where she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham. So hold on tight for her next, as the actress will absolutely be stunning all as her hotness and desirability know no bounds!

